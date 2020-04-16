Crescent community comes together to celebrate high school seniors during pandemic

CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – The high school careers of the class of 2020 ended a lot sooner than expected.

That means those seniors can’t see their friends in the hallways, there are no athletic banquets to attend, and there likely won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony.

In Crescent, the town is hanging banners of all 30 students through town.

The situation they are facing isn’t unique to them, but what their town is doing to celebrate their accomplishment is.

“It’s very important to recognize these kind of milestones,” Crescent Superintendent Bart Watkins told KFOR. “The question is how you can do it and follow CDC guidelines?”

It started as an idea. However, the booster club president says when she told other parents and local businesses, they raised all the money for the banners in 24 hours.

“It was just kind of a blessing to kind of realize the kind of community that we have here,” Crescent senior Madilyn Willson said.

The Crescent superintendent says they don’t know what their graduation will look like yet. But thanks to this community, everyone that drives through Crescent will know what these young adults accomplished.

“I wanted the graduation part, the whole experience and everything. It’s kind of cool they did something to show us,” Crescent senior Katie Cronister said. “To give us something at least.”