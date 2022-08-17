CRESCENT, Okla. (KFOR) – A Crescent, Okla., school has been notified of an armed and dangerous Arkansas prison escapee’s connection to the city.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, Ark., on Aug. 12. He was in prison on a rape conviction.

Hartman has ties to both Oklahoma and Wyoming. An Arkansas Department of Corrections flyer states that he is connected to Tulsa.

Crescent Police Department Chief Andrew Stephens announced Wednesday that Hartman has a connection to Crescent.

Escaped prison inmate Samuel Hartman, flyer from Arkansas Department of Corrections

Police learned that an accomplice in the escape has ties to the Crescent area, according to Stephens.

Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White are believed to be helping the escapee, according to the flyer.

Police officials notified the school in Crescent about the potential risk, and are providing the school additional police presence as a precaution.

“There is no specific threat towards the school at this time,” a police official said.

Samuel Hartman is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″ tall and 230 pounds. The Ark. Dept. of Corrections website states that he has the following tattoos on his upper right arm: a rose, heart, sword, “Forever & Always” and “Sam-N-Christine”.

“Do not attempt to approach Samuel Hartman. He is believed to be armed and dangerous,” Arkansas Dept. of Corrections officials said.

Arkansas officials advise community members to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Chevy Trail Boss pickup that has four doors and black rims, and may be bearing an Arkansas license plate, plate number 398 ZVY. The pickup is possibly connected to Samuel Hartman.

His last known address was the 200 block of Persimmon Point Road in the City of Magazine, Ark.

Please call your local law enforcement agency or the East Arkansas Regional Unit, (870) 295-4700, if you have any information on Samuel Hartman’s whereabouts.