Crescent woman dies in Logan County vehicle crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 79-year-old Crescent woman died from injuries she suffered in a car crash in Logan County.

Barbara Heflin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 33 and Pennsylvania Avenue, approximately five miles west of Guthrie, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The crash occurred on Jan. 19, but Highway Patrol did not issue the news release until Thursday, Jan. 28.

A 2020 Ford F-250 driven by a 32-year-old Guthrie man was heading west on State Highway 33. The driver reached for something in the passenger seat at approximately 10:32 a.m. and went left of center, crashing into Heflin’s 2015 Chevy Impala head-on, according to the news release.

“Inattention” was listed as the cause of the collision.

