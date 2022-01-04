Crest Foods closes COVID-19 testing locations due to test shortage

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are feeling under the weather, you probably know that it can be difficult to find a COVID-19 test right now.

Experts say hospitals are full, but the COVID cases they are seeing aren’t as severe as they were at the height of the delta variant.

However, testing is now becoming an issue for emergency rooms and patients.

In some cases, the line for a COVID-19 test is more than a mile long.

Crest Foods in Edmond told KFOR that they are processing upwards of 500 tests per day.

Now, it seems people who believe they may have COVID-19 will have to find another way to get tested.

Crest Foods of Oklahoma announced that the COVID-19 testing sites in the Crest Foods parking lots will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“The testing sites were supposed to receive a large shipment of tests today, but due to the national test shortage it was delayed,” Crest Foods posted on Facebook.

Officials say they hope to reopen the testing sites on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter