Crest Foods closes COVID-19 testing locations due to test shortage

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are feeling under the weather, you probably know that it can be difficult to find a COVID-19 test right now.

Experts say hospitals are full, but the COVID cases they are seeing aren’t as severe as they were at the height of the delta variant.

However, testing is now becoming an issue for emergency rooms and patients.

In some cases, the line for a COVID-19 test is more than a mile long.

Crest Foods in Edmond told KFOR that they are processing upwards of 500 tests per day.

Now, it seems people who believe they may have COVID-19 will have to find another way to get tested.

Crest Foods of Oklahoma announced that the COVID-19 testing sites in the Crest Foods parking lots will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“The testing sites were supposed to receive a large shipment of tests today, but due to the national test shortage it was delayed,” Crest Foods posted on Facebook.

Officials say they hope to reopen the testing sites on Wednesday.