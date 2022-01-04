Crest Foods COVID-19 testing sites closed Tuesday due to testing shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular COVID testing site in the metro was forced to close for the day.

But there are a few more options available if you need a test within 24 hours.

A line of cars was seen bright and early outside Crest Foods testing facility in Edmond on Tuesday morning, but those in line were turned away with no test results.

Crest Foods said in a post on social media that the grocery store’s testing sites were supposed to receive a large shipment of tests Monday, but “due to the national test shortage it was delayed.”

They are hoping to be able to reopen on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Crest said they were doing upwards of 500 rapid tests per day.

“And you can’t find rapid tests anywhere on the shelves. They’re all, they’re all gone, unfortunately. Hopefully, they’ll come back because that’s an important part of this whole testing puzzle that we need to have access to good rapid tests,” said Sean Bauman, IMMY Labs President and CEO.

IMMY Labs doesn’t have rapid tests, but their turnaround time for PCR tests is just 24 hours– and you can get tested day of. You just have to make an appointment online.

“So, we always in terms of supply chains, they are strained across every industry right now, especially the medical industry, and we’re always trying to stay ahead of that and so it’s a constant, constant battle. And we’ve got a team of people here that are always making sure that we have the right commodities in place, testing supplies in place so that we can provide the testing and we never have a stock out and we never have to cancel pods because we don’t have the testing supplies,” Bauman said.

IMMY Labs currently has six testing sites going around the metro– including in OKC, Edmond, and Norman.

Another option is Curative by the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. You can make an appointment for a PCR test online or just show up.

Bauman stresses not skipping a COVID-19 test – saying they are available; you just have to find them.

“If you have symptoms and you think there’s a chance you’ve been exposed or have symptoms, you need to go get a test. I mean, that’s the right thing to do. You don’t want that on your conscious to later find out that you were positive, and you gave it to somebody that didn’t have it and worst-case scenario, they died,” Bauman said.