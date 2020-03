NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Crest Foods of Oklahoma says one of its workers at the Norman location has tested positive for coronavirus.

Crest Foods President, Bruce Harroz says the worker called in on Saturday to inform them she had tested positive.

According to the press release, the worker was last at the store on March 15.

Harroz says the store has since been cleaned and it was cleaned again upon learning the news.

An exact store location has not been released.