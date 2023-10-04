EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a job then you’re in luck. Crest is hiring for hundreds of positions in the metro, including some at their newest location in Edmond.

After about a year of construction, the new Crest location off Sooner and Covell roads in Edmond is creeping closer to opening day.

“We’re really excited to bring not only the store to the community, but also job opportunities to the community as well,” said Crest Safety Coordinator Eric Lollar.

Lollar said the company needs about 250 employees for the new location. They’re also hiring for about 450 positions at their other locations across the city.

“You can apply online, or you can go to any one of our locations,” Lollar said. “We have nine other locations. You can go to any of those locations and apply in person. In fact, we’re doing walk up interviews here on site and we’re also doing walk in interviews at 15th and Santa Fe in Edmond.”

The store is a sprawling 102,000 sq. ft.

“As you can see there’s still a lot of work to do in a short amount of time,” Lollar said. “But the way these guys are doing it, I know they’ll get it done. They do it every time.”

Workers have been inside installing shelves, fridges and placing products.

“That way, when the product does come in, they can fill the shelves up and they know exactly where stuff goes,” Lollar said.

In just two weeks, customers will be roaming these brand-new aisles.

“It’s new, it’s modern, It’s beautiful,” Lollar said. “I’m very proud of the store, very proud of the people who put all the work into it.”

Lollar said if everything goes according to plan, the store should open on Oct. 18.