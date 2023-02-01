OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.

“Ended up being a balloon frame structure which is solid 2×4’s from the ground level all the way up so, we had to chase it to the 3rd floor,” Maj. Travis Fryrear with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

Oklahoma City house fire. Image KFOR.

The crews had their work cut out for them when they got on scene near NE 13th Street and Walnut Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing out from the second and third floors of the home.

“This was a hoarding situation on the first and second floor,” Fryrear said. “The only access to the third floor was from the stairwell.”

Fryrear said the woman who lived at the home got sick recently, but unfortunately never recovered. So, the house was vacant when the fire started. However, there were still belongings inside feeding the flames. There was also something else making matters worse.

“Our MBC’s and our radios are down right now, which kind of caused a cluster right at the get go,” he said.

Fryrear added that it made it challenging since they were working on voice communications as they were dousing the flames.

“It made it very challenging, but crews adapted and overcome real well,” he said.

The fire was eventually put out. According to Fryrear, they were in the middle of a systems update when the fire happened so that could have caused the radios to go down. He also mentioned the weather playing a factor to. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.