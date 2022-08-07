CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR)- Fire crews are battling a fire Sunday that began around noon outside the Chickasha Manufacturing building in Grady County.

Currently crews have to let the fire burn out because of hazardous materials inside and that is expected to take several days according to Chief Tony Samaniego.

The 120,000 square foot facility was being used to store hand sanitizer.

The Grady County Fire Department was assisted by 27 trucks from other departments in the county.

