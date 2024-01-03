OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a garage caught fire and quickly spread to a house near NW 15th and Grand around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters say they were glad the homeowner’s dog alerted her of the fire because her smoke alarms weren’t working.

Crews battle fire in NW Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

“If the occupant’s dog had not been barking and alerted her to the fire, then we may have had a very different outcome here this evening.” said District Chief Andrew McCann with OKCFD.

The woman was able to make it out of the home safely and find a neighbor who called 911.

“I was really worried” said Lloyd Compton, a concerned neighbor. “She came upfront and she was screaming ‘it’s on fire, it’s on fire’ and so, you know, I immediately called 911”.

A firefighter was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The OKCFD offers free smoke alarms to residents. Those interested can call 405-316-BEEP.