GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews in Garfield County battled the heat and flames after several wildfires were reported in the area.

One fire burned more than 50 acres.

Investigators say the fire started between Oakwood Rd. and Garland Rd. near Enid. In turn, it sparked several other fires.

Firefighters in Garfield County spent about four hours working to contain the flames.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.