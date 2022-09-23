OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.

Around noon on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.W. 122nd and Rockwell Ave.

The dry conditions and the strong winds caused a grass fire to spread through a field and burn several bales of hay.

Thick smoke could be seen around the area.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze.

Crews are still working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other properties.