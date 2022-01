CORRECTION: Country Line Road has been corrected to County Line Road.

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire department crews are working to extinguish a grassfire burning in the Mustang area.

The grassfire is approaching a neighborhood near Southwest 59th and County Line Road.

A grassfire burns in the Mustang area.

Both Mustang and Oklahoma City firefighters are at the location, attempting to put the fire out.

No further details have been released.