OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire in northwest OKC Monday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire started at a house near NW 10th and Western around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, firefighters say they could see flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Officials say there are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been knocked down.

No more information is available at this time.