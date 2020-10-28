EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly man made it out of a house fire unscathed Tuesday night.
Edmond firefighters were called to Tanglewood Drive, where a house was burning.
An elderly man inside the home fell asleep as a blaze ignited from the house’s fireplace.
The man was able to escape the fire safely.
Fire officials said the fire caused the roof to cave in.
No further details were provided.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Crews battle large house fire in Edmond, elderly resident makes it out safely
- Second day of winter weather blows through Oklahoma City metro, damage widespread
- Hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans sit in the dark as OG&E crews continue to work
- Do you have a family history of cancer? Some men are at risk for breast cancer
- Two men shoot each other in possible robbery at apartment complex near SWOSU, police say