Crews battle large house fire in Edmond, elderly resident makes it out safely

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An elderly man made it out of a house fire unscathed Tuesday night.

Edmond firefighters were called to Tanglewood Drive, where a house was burning.

An elderly man inside the home fell asleep as a blaze ignited from the house’s fireplace.

The man was able to escape the fire safely.

Fire officials said the fire caused the roof to cave in.

No further details were provided.

