OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews from several agencies worked together to battle a large house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to a large house fire near N.W. 63rd and MacArthur Blvd.

The homeowner told KFOR that he heard his smoke alarms going off, so he immediately got his family out safely.

He says he believes the fire started in the attic of the home.

At this point, firefighters are still working to put out the flames.