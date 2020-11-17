Crews begin monumental job of debris cleanup in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Weeks after Oklahoma City’s historic ice storm, crews hit the streets Monday morning to begin the monumental task of debris cleanup.

City leaders say by their estimations, this amount of debris is adding up to topple records dating all the way back to 2007.

“This was a historic storm,” said Jennifer McClintock, spokesperson for Oklahoma City Utilities and Public Works.

The free clean-up is available for residential areas, public parks, places of worship, and schools.

If you live in Oklahoma City, be sure to follow these instructions to ensure your debris is picked up.

Tree and limb debris must be placed behind the curb within the street right-of-way. City crews and contractors cannot enter private property to collect debris.

Avoid stacking limbs on water meters. If crews can’t access the water meter they will have to estimate water usage for that month.

Avoid stacking limbs on sidewalks.

Avoid stacking limbs on corners and other areas where pedestrians and drivers can’t see each other around the piles.

Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.

Separate your limbs from regular bulky waste like furniture, carpeting or appliances. Tree debris that’s mixed with bulky waste won’t be collected. The City of OKC only picks up other bulky waste from residential trash collection customers.

Avoid stacking debris near poles, mailboxes, trees and other obstructions.

Keep limbs out of the street. It causes safety issues for drivers.

Residents can also drop off their own debris at four different locations on Saturdays through January 2nd. You can find the list of locations here.

City leaders are asking for patience as crews work to pick up debris.

“We understand a lot of people’s houses might not look as pretty for the holidays with the debris out there but we are asking our customers to remain patient with us we are working as quickly as we can,” said McClintock.

McClintock says crews are experienced and ready to work to get the debris picked up as quickly as possible.

“A lot of these crews have just come back from hurricane pick up in Louisiana, so these are specialty crews. They already do this debris collection from all different types of weather events all over the country.”

Two waves of cleanup are scheduled with the first expected to last through January.

The second will begin shortly after and is expected to last through March.

