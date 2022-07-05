CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say cleanup has begun following a hazmat situation in Caddo County.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission say crews are cleaning up approximately 5,910 barrels (248,220 gallons) of drilling fluid at a plant near Cyril.

Authorities with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office tell KFOR that there was a large spill at the Stellar Drilling Fluids plant in the area.

The plant reconditions drilling fluid for reuse in well bores.

Company officials told the OCC that a chain link security fence surrounding the facility was cut and someone opened valves to release the fluid.

The sheriff’s office says they have a deputy on the scene to investigate the claims of vandalism.

The company has brought in a contractor and is working on cleaning up the site.