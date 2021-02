GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – While many students have been able to learn at home during this recent winter storm, workers in one metro district will be cleaning up damage caused by the freezing temperatures.

A pipe burst at Guthrie Junior High School, sending water rushing into the school’s cafeteria.

The Guthrie News Page reports that a major leak was found in the school’s fire suppression system.

The spots that flooded had three-feet of standing water in some places.