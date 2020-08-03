One killed, one injured in Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An accident near the Fort Smith Junction claimed the life of one woman and injured a man early Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash along northbound I-35, just north of the Fort Smith Junction.

Officials say a 2004 Ford Expedition was heading northbound in the inside lane when it left the roadway to the right and hit the barrier wall. At that point, the Expedition departed the roadway to the left and hit the inside barrier wall.

Authorities say the driver, 28-year-old Marry Mainus, was ejected from the vehicle. Mainus was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead from injuries she sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Investigators say neither party was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

As a result of the accident, the area had to be closed for about an hour.

