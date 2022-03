OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a house fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to a house near SE 79th and Shields at around 3:45 p.m.

Officials are backing crews out of the house and are taking defensive action to prevent the blaze from spreading beyond the home.

The home is vacant. It caught fire last week as well.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.