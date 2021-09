GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was killed in an accident in Logan County on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-35, near Hwy 33, in Guthrie.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized that one person was killed in the crash.

Investigators say a car slammed into the back of a semi-truck.

So far, the victim’s identity has not been released.