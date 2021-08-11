Crews investigate deadly wreck in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pottawatomie County are investigating a deadly crash on Wednesday morning.

After 8 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a crash near Hwy 3 and Valleyview Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they immediately worked to close down traffic in both directions due to the crash.

Initial reports indicated at least one person was killed in the wreck.

At this point, the cause of a crash is still under investigation.