Crews investigate house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy night for Oklahoma City firefighters as they were called to a home fire in the southeast part of the city.

When fire crews arrived on the scene near S.E. 25th and Byers, they realized the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials worked quickly to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the home as firefighters doused the flames.

Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

However, the home still suffered significant damage.

At this point, investigators say a downed power line may to blame for the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter