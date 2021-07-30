Crews investigate house fire in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a busy night for Oklahoma City firefighters as they were called to a home fire in the southeast part of the city.

When fire crews arrived on the scene near S.E. 25th and Byers, they realized the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials worked quickly to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the home as firefighters doused the flames.

Fortunately, they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

However, the home still suffered significant damage.

At this point, investigators say a downed power line may to blame for the blaze.