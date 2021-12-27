Crews investigate possible case of arson after fighting multiple fires

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are investigating a possible case of arson in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a blaze at a detached garage apartment near S.W. 11th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the structure. However, they also found a second blaze a short distance away.

“Both of the structures are vacant. There’s no injuries. Both searches turned up negative results, which means we didn’t find anybody in there. So now they’re hitting hot spots and we’re gonna have an investigator come out and look at it,” said Battalion Chief Mike Paschal, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Minutes later, firefighters saw that a couple of trash cans were also on fire.

Officials say an investigator will determine whether or not the fires were set on purpose.