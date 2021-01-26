All clear given after crews investigate suspicious item at Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a metro apartment complex was evacuated after a suspicious item was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they discovered a suspicious item at the scene.

Officers are currently working a call involving a suspicious device near NW 10/Council. Please avoid the area. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) January 26, 2021

As a result, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the bomb squad determined that the item was not dangerous and gave the all clear.