All clear given after crews investigate suspicious item at Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a metro apartment complex was evacuated after a suspicious item was discovered on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, police and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in the 7200 block of N.W. 10th St.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they discovered a suspicious item at the scene.

As a result, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department evacuated nearby residents as a precaution.

Shortly before 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the bomb squad determined that the item was not dangerous and gave the all clear.

