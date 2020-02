GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Guthrie are investigating a fire that destroyed an RV.

Firefighters were called to the blaze near Midwest Blvd. and Triplett Rd. in Guthrie.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say the RV was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the RV, but it is considered a total loss.