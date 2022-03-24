OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are investigating a house fire that sparked in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near N.W. 10th and Council.

When crews arrived on the scene, they say the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told investigators that the house is vacant, but say children sometimes play inside it. Those neighbors knocked out the windows to try and put out the fire and look for any potential victims.

However, the fire department says that actually made the fire worse.

“I know a lot of people want to help, but that’s one of the things that we try not to do is bust out all the windows because that feeds fire. Fire needs oxygen, so that caused that fire to develop quickly,” said Batt. Chief Cathy Hayes, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire.