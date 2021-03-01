Crews investigating house fire that spread to neighboring home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 20th and Tulsa.

Officials say the fire sparked on the exterior of one home and began spreading to a neighboring home.

Crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control before it spread to additional homes.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

However, officials say they believe the fire started in a trash can on the side of the house.

