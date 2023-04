OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one family is without a home following an early morning apartment fire in Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment complex near N.W. 39th and Meridian.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a fire along a second-story hallway.

Although crews were able to put the fire out quickly, officials say one unit is uninhabitable.