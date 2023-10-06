OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down a house fire Friday morning.

According to OKCFD, a fire ignited at a home near the 1800 block of S Lindsay Ave. around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the residence. The six occupants of the home were alerted by smoke alarms and were able to make it out safely. No injuries have been reported.

“Well, early this morning, we sent an engine and a latter company over here because the people that live here had a smoke alarm that went off,” said Batt. Chief Mike Paschal with OKCFD.

Officials say burn marks were found near an outlet in a bedroom. Crews then made a small opening in the wall around it where they found flames. The fire stretched up the wall and into the attic. No other rooms appeared to have fire damage.

“They found heavy fire inside a wall that started down low right by the front door.” Batt. Chief Paschal added.

Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and limit fire damage to the stud wall in the bedroom and attic above.

OKCFD says the cause of the fire was electrical and began in the bedroom outlet. The total estimated damage is $21,700.