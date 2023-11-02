OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down a house fire Thursday morning.

According to OKCFD, firefighters responded to a home near the 20 block of SW 41st around 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.

SW Oklahoma City house fire. Image KFOR.

“Approximately 11 o’clock this morning, we received a call about a possible house fire. Once on the scene, crews had heavy smoke showing from the first and second floor,” said Batt. Chief Shane Williams with OKCFD. “It’s just that time of year, we can’t stress to people enough. We know everybody uses them, but they need to give the space heaters their space.”

Officials say there was one occupant who was able to make it out safely on their own. No injuries have been reported and the fire was put out around 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.