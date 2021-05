OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews are continuing to monitor a dam breach in northeastern Oklahoma.

The 15-foot wide breach was discovered at the dam on Lake Waxhoma on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Army Corp. of Engineers say they are not anticipating a full collapse of the dam.

However, they say all access is cut off to nearby roads for emergency crews.

Authorities say heavy rainfall is likely to blame for the breach.