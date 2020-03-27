Crews placing temporary shelters outside Oklahoma City hospitals to prepare for COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to track the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, crews are working to make sure as many people can receive treatment as possible.

On Friday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, officials say eight Oklahoma patients have died and 105 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Right now, the INTEGRIS Health System has 15 patients hospitalized with novel coronavirus, and two of its patients have died from the illness.

As the number of cases continues to grow, officials worry about the strain it will place on the health care system.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City posted a photo of Public Works crews setting up shelters outside of metro hospitals.

Medical workers will use the shelters to evaluate patients before they go into the hospital.