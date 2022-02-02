OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews are busy plowing snow off Oklahoma highways.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have crews plowing and treating highways in Northern Oklahoma as well as Central and Southcentral Oklahoma.

“Crews are advising motorists to use extra caution if traveling into this evening as conditions are rapidly changing,” ODOT officials said.

Conditions on Oklahoma City metro area highways are relatively clear, but are expected to change quickly with increasing snowfall throughout the evening, according to a highway conditions alert issued at 4 p.m.

Interstate 40, the Kickapoo Turnpike and Interstate 44/Turner Turnpike in Central Oklahoma are described as wet and accumulating snow.

“Motorists are advised to use caution on interstates and to watch for crews treating these areas,” ODOT officials said.

Crews have been working on roadways in Northern Oklahoma throughout the day, and have recently started plowing operations in the central and south central parts of the state.

Moderate snowfall is affecting northern sections of Interstate 35 and the Cimarron Turnpike.

The Panhandle and Northwestern Oklahoma are seeing slick, hazardous conditions on highways because of moderate to heavy snow.

ODOT and OTA officials recommend Oklahomans delay travel, if possible.

“For those who must go out, they are encouraged to slow down and plan extra time to reach their destination,” officials said.

Go to www.okroads.org or use the Drive Oklahoma mobile app to closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map.

Motorists are asked to do the following during snowy and icy conditions:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.