OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers are preparing for the closure of a busy roadway in western Oklahoma City.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, Wilshire Blvd. will be temporarily closed from Morgan Rd. to Sara Rd.

Crews will remove and replace deteriorated pavement and drainage culverts as part of a larger resurfacing project.

Organizers say local access will be available, but other drivers should find an alternate route.

The closure is expected to last through fall of 2022.