Crews pull driver from wreckage after SUV crashes into tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities worked to pull a driver from the wreckage after a car crashed into a tree on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single car accident near S.E. 15th and Midwest Blvd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV that had left the roadway and came to rest after hitting a tree.

Authorities were able to pull one person from the wreckage.

At this point, there is no information on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.

LATEST STORIES: