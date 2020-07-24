Crews pull driver from wreckage after SUV crashes into tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities worked to pull a driver from the wreckage after a car crashed into a tree on Friday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single car accident near S.E. 15th and Midwest Blvd.
When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV that had left the roadway and came to rest after hitting a tree.
Authorities were able to pull one person from the wreckage.
At this point, there is no information on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.
LATEST STORIES:
- Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid coronavirus pandemic
- President Trump expected to sign executive orders on drug pricing & health care
- Typical Summer weather pattern this weekend. Then another big change to cooler, wetter weather next week!
- Preliminary hearing held for driver accused in deadly crash that killed Moore cross country runners
- OSBI offering $5,000 reward for information that leads to man’s killer