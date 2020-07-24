Crews pull driver from wreckage after SUV crashes into tree

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities worked to pull a driver from the wreckage after a car crashed into a tree on Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency crews rushed to the scene of a single car accident near S.E. 15th and Midwest Blvd.

When crews arrived on the scene, they spotted an SUV that had left the roadway and came to rest after hitting a tree.

Authorities were able to pull one person from the wreckage.

At this point, there is no information on what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter