Crews repairing water main break in Spencer, section of the city without water

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A water main break in Spencer has caused residents across a section of the city to lose water service.
A City of Spencer official told KFOR that a water main burst Friday afternoon.
Spencer residents from Northeast 23rd and Midwest Boulevard North to Northeast 50th and Midwest Boulevard lost water service because of the break.
Crews are repairing the line, but are not expected to be finished with the repair until 8 p.m. this evening.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- MURALS IN THE METRO: Artist brings bold lines, color contrasts to Oklahoma City murals
- OU Health doctors say vaccine is the light at the end of a long tunnel
- Deer Creek Middle School moving to remote learning next week after several staff members in quarantine
- The axe powers of Central Oklahoma say they’re ready for the World Axe Throwing Championships
- Oklahoma City couple still able to donate convalescent plasma 8 months after recovering from COVID-19