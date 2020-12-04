Crews repairing water main break in Spencer, section of the city without water

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A water main break in Spencer has caused residents across a section of the city to lose water service.

A City of Spencer official told KFOR that a water main burst Friday afternoon.

Spencer residents from Northeast 23rd and Midwest Boulevard North to Northeast 50th and Midwest Boulevard lost water service because of the break.

Crews are repairing the line, but are not expected to be finished with the repair until 8 p.m. this evening.

