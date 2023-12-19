OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to two separate car accidents Tuesday morning on the Lake Hefner Parkway.

Car accident near Lake Hefner Pkwy and NW 56th. Image KFOR.

According to officials, the first accident happened around 2:30 a.m. near NW 56th. The vehicle drove into the median near the overpass.

An ambulance was called to the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

Car accident near Lafe Hefner Pkwy and Memorial. Image KFOR.

The second accident happened near Memorial just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. This vehicle also drove into the median, but the driver was uninjured.

The causes of the accidents are unknown.