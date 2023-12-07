OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning.

NW OKC apartment fire. Image KFOR.

According to OKCFD, four out of eight units in this building near NW 10th and Council were damaged in the fire. All residents in the building have been displaced.

Officials say the only injuries reported as of now are from two residents who jumped from the second story to escape the fire.

“There were two people who jumped from a second story window, one of whom did receive some minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other one’s condition is unknown.” said Battalion Chief David Shearer with OKCFD.

The fire has since been knocked down and firefighters are focusing on finding hotspots.

Officials say cause of this fire was an electrical conduit.