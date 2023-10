OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews responded to a commercial fire in Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a one-story building near NW 23rd and Portland around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday.

The building is reportedly abandoned and was not being used. Crews are on scene working to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported.