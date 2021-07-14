Crews respond to crash involving car, train in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews shut down a busy intersection following a crash between a train and a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 122nd and N. Santa Fe after receiving reports of a car colliding with a train.

Initial reports indicated there were multiple people involved in the crash, so extra crews were sent to the scene.

First responders on the scene reported that there were three victims, including one with critical injuries. The other two victims reportedly were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report