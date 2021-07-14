Crews respond to crash involving car, train in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews shut down a busy intersection following a crash between a train and a vehicle in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of 122nd and N. Santa Fe after receiving reports of a car colliding with a train.

Initial reports indicated there were multiple people involved in the crash, so extra crews were sent to the scene.

First responders on the scene reported that there were three victims, including one with critical injuries. The other two victims reportedly were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.