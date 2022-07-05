OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As residents were celebrating the Fourth of July, fire crews were busy across the metro.

Firefighters responded to more than a dozen fires overnight, which are believed to have started due to fireworks.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to an area near N.E. 122nd and Coltrane on a grass fire.

Officials learned that two people were street racing and shooting fireworks out of the window of a vehicle.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they could see flames above the tree line.

Fire crews also responded to other grass fires that were possibly started by fireworks near N.W. 10th and Council, N.W. 36th and Kilpatrick, and I-35 and Hefner.

Fire investigators are also looking into several house fires to determine if fireworks are to blame for those incidents.