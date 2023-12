OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fatal house fire Monday night.

According to OKCFD, the fire started at a single-story residence near W Park Place around 10:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but found one adult male deceased inside.

Officials say OKC Fire Investigators and the Oklahoma City Police Department homicide unit are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other injuries have been reported.