OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in northeast Oklahoma City.

Firefighters were called to the scene at Absoloot Recycling near NE 10th and Bryant just before 2 p.m. Wednesday where they found burning cars and tires.

Recycling plant fire. (KFOR)

Oklahoma City Fire Captain Scott Douglas says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has shut down NE 10th Street between N. Bryant & N. Sooner Road as fire crews contain the blaze.

Recycling plant fire. Image OKCPD

This is a developing news story. KFOR has a crew on scene gathering more information.