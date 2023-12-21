OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — All lanes of I-235 southbound at I-40 and the ramp from I-40 westbound to I-35 southbound have been closed as emergency crews respond to a diesel fuel spill that occurred around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Fuel spill I-35. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the fuel spill was caused by a disabled commercial vehicle on I-35.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flying over the scene shows a semi-truck in the left shoulder of the southbound lanes, leaking fuel into the center lanes.

