OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a laundromat early Thursday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a fire at a laundromat near S.W. 60th and Klein.

When crews arrived on the scene, they could see flames coming from the building.

They immediately worked to contain the fire to the laundromat, but smoke spread to other nearby businesses.

At this point, the arson team is investigating the cause of the fire.