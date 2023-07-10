BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews have responded to a major water line collapse near NW 23rd St. and N Council Rd. in Bethany.

According to the City of Bethany, residents are advised to avoid the area as repairs are being made and to conserve water to alleviate system demand.

Major line collapse in Bethany. Image KFOR.

“We ask that the intersection of NW 23rd St. and N Council Rd. be avoided as construction is ongoing. We also ask for water to be conserved throughout the city, so that water pressure may be restored to a more functional level,” said the City of Bethany on Monday.

This comes after the City experienced a possible water outage between 23rd St. and 31st St on Sunday due to a major leak likely emptying into a storm drain, which made it difficult to locate. The City says this caused a drop in water pressure within the water towers.

Officials say around 5 p.m. on Sunday, it was discovered that a significant amount of treated water was moving west through the canal near Eagle Lane. Crews searched the underground storm water drainage channels for about one mile and found 12 inch line that had collapsed underneath the intersection of 23rd and Council.

According to the City, the cross sections between Bethany and Oklahoma City have been opened to help maintain existing supply.

The City is working to repair the line and stabilize the water system.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience in this matter,” said the City of Bethany on Facebook.