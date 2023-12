OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Crews responded to a rollover accident on the I-44 on-ramp at Classen Circle northbound on Wednesday night.

Rollover accident on I-44 on-ramp at Classen Circle northbound. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma City Police, a two-car collision occurred and caused one of the vehicles to flip over.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the accident.