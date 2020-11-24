Crews searching for missing man, submerged car at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities spent hours searching a local lake for a missing driver on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews received a 911 call about a car that went into Lake Hefner.

Police say a 16-year-old girl said she was with her brother when their car went into the water and started to sink.

She said that she and her brother were able to make it out of the vehicle.

However, she said that she lost sight of her 20-year-old brother as they were trying to swim back to shore.

Authorities spent hours searching the lake before they were forced to call off the search.

“Winds are pretty strong out of the southeast and depending on how long she was in the water could affect on how far she would have been carried by the currents and the wind out here. Same thing with the vehicle, depending on how long it floated before it actually submerged. So a lot of this we’re trying to piece together with the limited information she was able to provide,” said Lt. Isaac Goodman, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Officials say they plan to resume the search for the missing man and vehicle when the sun comes up.

